Grafton man hurt in semi, tractor crash near Saint Thomas

A crash between a semi and a tractor hauling a sprayer near Saint Thomas Wednesday has left one person injured.

A 40-year-old Saint Thomas man was heading south toward his farm on U.S. Highway 81 pulling a sprayer implement shortly after noon.

A semi, driven by 64-year-old Grafton man, came up toward the back of the tractor and swerved left to avoid a collision.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi struck the sprayer and tractor from behind, injuring the semi driver, who was taken to the hospital in Grand Forks. His condition is not known.

The tractor driver was not injured.

The semi driver was cited for following too close. The accident remains under investigation.