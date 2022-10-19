CASSELTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, Grand Farm broke ground on its 140-acre property just west of Casselton.

The Grand Farm Innovation Facility will work in partnership with Emerging Prairie, NDSU, and ARS with the support of $1M in federal funding.

In February, Governor Doug Burgum selected Grand Farm for a $10M matching grant to advance technology in North Dakota agriculture.

Supporters of the project say the innovation facility will support research and development projects in precision agriculture and autonomous technology.

“Even in my lifetime, I’ve seen just an amazing improvement in technologies and innovation. And I think that Grand Farm is going to provide those changes for the next generation,” said Don Vigesaa.

Construction is set to begin in Casselton in 2023.