Grand Forks lawmaker Eliot Glassheim dies at 81

FILE – In this April 25, 2011 file photo, North Dakota Democratic state Rep. Eliot Glassheim speaks in Bismarck, N.D. Glassheim, a longtime Grand Forks state representative and former Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, has died. Glassheim’s wife, Dyan Rey, said he died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 81. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel, File)

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is praising longtime Grand Forks state legislator Eliot Glassheim, who died Wednesday at the age of 81, after a long battle with lung cancer.

“Eliot Glassheim was a true statesman whose wisdom, integrity and quick wit made him an effective consensus-builder and beloved public servant for more than two decades in the House and 30 years on the Grand Forks City Council,” Burgum said. “Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends as we honor his incredible legacy of public service.”

A native of New York, Glassheim moved to North Dakota in the 1970s.

He served in the North Dakota House of Representatives in 1975 and again from 1993 to 2016, when he retired from the Legislature and unsuccessfully ran as the Democratic-NPL Party candidate against incumbent Republican John Hoeven for the U.S. Senate.

At the local level, Glassheim served on the Grand Forks City Council from 1982 to 2012.