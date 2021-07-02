Grand Forks man accused of killing two will take the stand in his trial

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The attorney for a man accused of killing his mother and a Grand Forks police officer says the defendant will take the stand to testify during his trial, which got underway this week.

Salamah Pendleton is accused of shooting at officers who were trying to execute an order to evict him and his mother, Lola Moore, from a Grand Forks apartment in May of last year.

Moore and Officer Cody Holte were killed during an exchange of gunfire.

Another officer was wounded in the shootout

Defense attorney, Steven Mottinger, told jurors that Pendleton is looking forward to telling his story.