Grand Forks man arrested after 5-hour-long SWAT standoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Two people have been arrested following a 5-hour-long standoff with police in Grand Forks.

Authorities say the incident began about 9 p.m. Tuesday when a man wanted for questioning in a possible kidnapping ran from police.

The 33-year-old Grand Forks man was tracked to a house and was believed to be armed.

Tactical officers were called to the scene and area residents were told to shelter in place.

The man eventually surrendered and was arrested on three unrelated warrants.

Another man in the house was also arrested on a warrant.

Lt. Derik Zimmel says firearms were found in the house where the man was holed up.

