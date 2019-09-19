Grand Forks man gets 40 years for child assault

State News

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Grand Forks man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Judge John Thelen went along Wednesday with the state’s sentencing recommendation for Jeffrey Krogstad, citing concerns that the 53-year-old sex offender would re-offend if given the opportunity.

Jurors found Krogstad guilty of gross sexual imposition after a three-day trial in April during which the girl testified while clutching a teddy bear. The abuse took place from February until July 2018.

Krogstad refused to cooperate with a mandated presentence investigation, which is routinely used to determine the level of risk a sex offender poses for reoffending.

