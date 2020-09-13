Grand Forks memorializes victim of 1882 lynching

The Grand Forks community put on a memorial service over 100 years in the making.

About 100 people gathered to remember Charles Thurber, a Black man who was lynched in the North Dakota city, in 1882.

Some spoke for social justice and racial equality, while others sang songs related to the death.

Maura Ferguson, who helped raise money for a memorial plaque on the Greenway, says that plaque does more than just bring awareness to the horrific nature of Thurber’s death.

“It also serves as a tangible reminder of how members of this community came together in 2020 to finally do what should’ve happened many years ago,” shared Ferguson, the lead organizer of the service.

Ferguson says she’s also raising money for a scholarship fund in Thurber’s name for students who are committed to fighting racism.