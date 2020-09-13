Grand Forks memorializes victim of 1882 lynching

State News

by: WDAY

Posted: / Updated:

The Grand Forks community put on a memorial service over 100 years in the making.

About 100 people gathered to remember Charles Thurber, a Black man who was lynched in the North Dakota city, in 1882.

Some spoke for social justice and racial equality, while others sang songs related to the death.

Maura Ferguson, who helped raise money for a memorial plaque on the Greenway, says that plaque does more than just bring awareness to the horrific nature of Thurber’s death.

“It also serves as a tangible reminder of how members of this community came together in 2020 to finally do what should’ve happened many years ago,” shared Ferguson, the lead organizer of the service.

Ferguson says she’s also raising money for a scholarship fund in Thurber’s name for students who are committed to fighting racism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

WDA Tennis

Volleyball

WDA Soccer

Proper Memorial

Dakotas lead the country in cases per capita

Fallen hero honored

Capital City Invite

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-12-20

Robert One Minute 9-12

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Bismarck

Walk to End Alzheimer's

9/11 Ride to Remember

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-12-20

Class A

Class AA & 9-Man

Election officials warn results may not be final on election night

Friday, September 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burlington Boutique

BSC Care Packages

Healthcare Heroes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss