Grand Forks Police put out Silver Alert for missing man

The Grand Forks Police Department has put out a Silver Alert for a missing 53-year-old man named Lee Edward LittleEagle.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 lbs. He is Native American with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a royal blue jacket, blue jeans, and glasses.

He was last seen on foot near Thompson, ND, at about 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and indicated he was headed towards Fargo. LittleEagle does not have access to a vehicle and travels by foot, but is known to hitchhike.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Lee Edward LittleEagle, please call 701-787-8000.