NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tourism attractions and North Dakota destinations now have the chance to further their developments with the help of a bit of government grant money.

Governor Doug Burgum and the 68th Legislative Assembly have approved $25 million of funding for the Destination Development Grant Program. The program will fund multiple projects throughout ND, all with the purpose of developing and expanding the tourism experience throughout the state, attracting more visitors, and keeping North Dakotans in-state for their trips.

“When you look at the travel and tourism industry, it’s one of the largest in the state — likely the third largest in terms of the revenue that it generates for businesses,” said Tourism and Marketing Director of the ND Department of Commerce, Sara Otte Coleman. “And the beauty of it is, it’s statewide. So every single county benefits from visitors and the attractions that bring those visitors to their towns.”

The grant portal opened on Monday, July 3, and closes at 5 p.m. on August 31. All applications submitted will be reviewed, provided they meet certain qualifying factors. Up to $5 million can be awarded for each grant project.