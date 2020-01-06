Great Plains Food Bank receives $10,000 donation from Red Nose Day Fund

A donation to the Great Plains Food Bank will help provide 30,000 meals and benefit the organization’s school pantry program statewide.

The national charity organization Red Nose Day Fund gave $10,000 to the food bank recently.

“Red Nose Day continues to be loyal supporters of the Great Plains Food Bank and their gift to benefit our School Pantry Program will help us to provide needed nutrition for children in need,” said Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik.

One of the fastest growing programs of the Great Plains Food Bank, the School Pantry Program doubled in size during 2019 and now operates 24 pantries in schools throughout North Dakota.