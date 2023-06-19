NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Across North Dakota, families have been firing up the grills, getting everyone outside to enjoy a nice meal.

But grilling North Dakota beef and vegetables takes a lot of prep, something all grill masters need to learn.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, how you can light up the grill using the best food safety tips, available.

Barbecues are great in all weather, but there’s something extra special about grilling in the warmer months.

Just don’t forget the rules of food safety:

Wash your hands – According to the USDA & FSIS, 97% of people in a recent study failed to wash their hands properly. They recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm, soapy water. Use a food thermometer – For red meat, the internal temperature should reach 160° F. For ground poultry, it needs to be 165° F. Avoid cross-contamination – Separate your raw meats and use separate plates when you’re grilling.

“48 million people will each year get sick from foodborne illnesses, and FSIS is just here to ensure food safety so that you can enjoy your summer fun,” said Brittany Woodland of the USDA.

According to the USDA, use a clean platter when you’re taking food off the grill. Any harmful bacteria present in the raw meat juices could contaminate safely cooked food.

And, in hot weather, above 90° F, food should never sit out for more than an hour.