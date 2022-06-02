The ground was broke for North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean processing plant in Spiritwood on Thursday.

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were joined by officials from ADM and Marathon Petroleum Corporation at the Spiritwood Energy Park for the new Green Bison Soy Processing Plant.

Once built, the $350 million facility will process up to 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day.

It will also supply vegetable oil as a feedstock or raw material for MPC’s renewable diesel refinery in Dickinson, helping them produce up to 75 million gallons of renewable diesel every year.

The Green Bison facility is expected to be fully online by the 2023 harvest.