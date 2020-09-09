Group seeks to defeat new proposed hurdle for ND ballot initiatives

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s voters in November will be asked whether the Legislature should have the power to review and approve citizen-initiated constitutional amendments.

An opposition group says it will effectively give lawmakers veto power over what citizens want.

The Republican-led Legislature last year referred the constitutional amendment to the ballot.

Supporters say the move was inspired by successful ballot measures funded by out-of-state interests.

The group ProtectND gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday as part of a campaign to defeat the measure. They say it usurps the will of the people and undermines the idea of direct democracy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/9

Wednesday's Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer

NDC SEPT 9

WDA Boy's Soccer

Bottineau Football

Legacy Football

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Girls Golf

WDA Boys Tennis

Business Support

COVID-19 Scam

Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cold & Harvest

Cold & Sunflowers

New Roof

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/8

Tuesday's Forecast: Chilly highs with another round of cold lows

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss