Group seeks to defeat new proposed hurdle for ND ballot initiatives

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s voters in November will be asked whether the Legislature should have the power to review and approve citizen-initiated constitutional amendments.

An opposition group says it will effectively give lawmakers veto power over what citizens want.

The Republican-led Legislature last year referred the constitutional amendment to the ballot.

Supporters say the move was inspired by successful ballot measures funded by out-of-state interests.

The group ProtectND gathered at the state Capitol on Wednesday as part of a campaign to defeat the measure. They say it usurps the will of the people and undermines the idea of direct democracy.