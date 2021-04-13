Group wants changes to North Dakota’s initiative process

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group has submitted a proposed ballot measure that aims to raise the approval threshold for changing the North Dakota Constitution through the state’s citizen-initiative process.

The group wants to change voter approval of constitutional amendment from a simple majority to 60%.

The petition also seeks to limit ballot measures to a single issue.

Retired Maj. Gen. Michael Haugen is co-chairman of the group. He says constitutional amendments have been put before voters in every election cycle for more than a decade. Haugen says they are often backed by out-of-state interests. Backers said they expect to spend up to $1 million on the effort.