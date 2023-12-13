NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When it comes to new business, some farmers are trying a different venture to really expand their portfolio. They’re going BIG with PIG.

Pig farming is growing in our state, and in Wednesday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, what this could mean for our ag industry.

North Dakota is actually surrounded by top pig-producing states. South Dakota, Minnesota, and even Montana have successful pig farms. So, what can North Dakota do to improve in this area?

Ag experts from the USDA say North Dakota needs to overcome three things: 1) a Lack of livestock and dairy processing, 2) Difficult to manage local ordinances, and 3) Misconceptions about animal ag, like the stigma surrounding swine diseases, which really makes farmers afraid to open pig operations in our state.

“We’ve been able to show that there is a region on swine chromosome four that is associated with decreased viral levels and increased growth,” said Dr. Joan Lunney, a Research Scientist at USDA.

She says this is really important because it means we can help farmers now to decrease the effect of viral diseases in our herds.

The North Dakota Department of Ag licenses pigs to farmers and provides resources to help families start pig farms.