The State Auditor’s Office said in a report released Thursday the Gwinner Rural Fire Protection District used public funds to purchase alcohol, groceries and golf outings for its staff and volunteers, in violation of state law.

The amount improperly spent from 2015 to 2020 totaled $28,080, according to the auditor’s office.

The state constitution and state law do not allow public funds to be used for those types of purchases.

The audit also found that the Gwinner Fire District had no documentation for 12 of 32 expenditures tested, totaling $26,416. The State Auditor’s office noted, “it’s important to keep receipts or other documentation of purchases to verify that items purchased were for the operations of the Fire District.”

The reported noted several “deficies” and “weaknesses” in how the Gwinner Fire Distrct manged its accounting and expenditure practices and offered several recommendations to improve both areas.

The report also noted Gwinner Fire District officials recognized the issues and agreed to make changes as recommended.

“This is an opportunity for the Gwinner Fire District to be better stewards of public funds. These recommendations provide a roadmap for the Fire District to continue serving their community,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

The complete audit report can be found here: https://ndsao.link/GFD.

Gwinner is located in the southeastern corner of North Dakota, about 90 miles from Fargo.