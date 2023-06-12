NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When it comes to drug prevention, a lot of focus is placed on our middle schools and high schools. But not much effort is put into our colleges.

According to American Addiction Centers, one study found nearly half of participating college students met the criteria for at least one substance use disorder, and it goes beyond alcohol.

This is true for colleges in North Dakota and nationwide.

Misusing marijuana is near the top of the list, but the study found amphetamines, also known as study drugs, hallucinogens, and even cocaine are rising in popularity among college students.

“We know that age group 18-25, those young adults have some of the highest rates of drug use. And so, we need to focus in on that population,” said Rich Lucey, the senior prevention program manager at the DEA.

North Dakota colleges have counseling centers for students to reach out for help when dealing with drug abuse, but with more drugs readily available, it’s difficult to monitor everyone.

Most schools note, even if drugs are legal in some states and Canada, it does not mean you can bring them to North Dakota. And misusing drugs is still easy to do, especially in these legal markets, where people negligently experiment.