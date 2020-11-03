Happy 131st Birthday, North Dakota!

The Peace Garden State is officially 131 years old on Monday.

North Dakota was declared a state, alongside South Dakota, on this day in the year 1889.

According to a curator of collections for the North Dakota State Historical Society, the two states, along with Montana and the state of Washington, became states as a way to have a balance of power in the nation’s capital.

He also informed us no one has a clue which of the Dakotas was signed into statehood first.

“We don’t know! He basically hid the bills, covered them up, singed them, shuffled them. So, the reason North Dakota is the 39th because N comes before S. North Dakota comes before South Dakota alphabetically,” said Mark Halvorson, the Curator of Collection for the Historical Society.

The Dakotas were signed into statehood by the 23rd president, Benjamin Harrison.