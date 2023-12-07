NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There is lots to do in the upcoming weeks with the busy holiday season, and having a healthy lifestyle is one that is easily ignored.

According to a news release, Essentia Health has some tips to help prepare for celebrations while also staying healthy.

The first is that balance is key. You can still enjoy those holiday treats, but be mindful to add plenty of fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins.

The second is being mindful of portion sizes. Savor the flavors without overindulging, and listen to your body to stop eating when you feel satisfied rather than stuffed.

Another way is to stay hydrated. It’s easy to get caught up and forget about drinking water. Water keeps you energized and can curb your appetite.

You can also plan ahead of holiday gatherings by planning meals and snacks. You can have a healthy meal or snack before an event to help make better choices and to avoid overeating.

“The holiday season is about spending time with loved ones and taking a step back from our busy lives,” said Family Medicine Physician Dr. Michele Thieman at Essentia Health. “This can also include stepping away from some of our health habits, but it’s important to give yourself some grace. Not every day is going to be perfect, but it can be an opportunity to focus on making mindful choices and finding a healthy balance when possible.”

A big part of staying healthy is staying active and finding time to exercise.

Essentia Health also has some tips to make it easier, and more fun.

The first is to just get moving. You can take a walk after a meal, dance to music, or try a winter sport.

The second is to involve family and friends by encouraging them to join you. You can plan active outings, prepare meals, or even start a friendly fitness competition.

Another way is to schedule workouts in advance. You can plan specific times to go to the gym or other physical activities. This creates a plan and will make it easier to stick to.

The final tip is to remember to enjoy everything. This can be a stressful time, so you need to make sure you take time for yourself. Don’t be hard on yourself if you miss a workout or indulge in treats.

It’s all about balance and enjoying the season. If you do get off track, you can just start over the next day.

“Try incorporating some kind of movement, even if it’s going for a short walk,” said Dr. Thieman. “Remember, some exercise is better than nothing! The holidays can also be a stressful and busy time, so setting aside even 10 or 15 minutes to move your body can help give you a boost in energy and improve your mood.”

Staying healthy does go beyond just diet and exercise, and Essentia wants to remind people that seasonal illnesses are in full swing.

The key for those is to wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if you’re sick.

It’s also a good idea to get your flu shot and COVID-19 booster and to establish a relationship with your provider to stay up to date with other preventative care.