BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Parts of our state, especially in the North, are still experiencing some drought conditions, but in the central and southern parts conditions have been nice for harvesting.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we take a look at the harvest forecast in our region.

Tyler Kralicek, with the NDSU extension, says that the small grains, like wheat, are pretty much off the field now, especially the oats and wheat. And now some farmers are starting their soybeans.

He adds that corn is getting chopped at this point, and being readied for silage, and it’s going to continue here over the next couple weeks.

The NDSU Extension states corn is not quite there in terms of its maturity, but it will be soon.

“In terms of a harvest, you know, a lot of the guys that are getting into, whether it be corn, sunflowers, that’s going to be right around the corner. In terms of bin space, I know most of the guys, if they haven’t put in their contracts already, they’re getting those lined up with the different elevators or companies that they usually do their brokering with,” said Kralicek.

In terms of pests and disease, Kralicek, says the South-Central region has done pretty well this year.

Other than some hopper pressure here and there, overall this was a very good year, especially in and around the Burleigh County area.