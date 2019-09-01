Harvest Festival Coronation

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– Underwood crowned a new royal court today at their annual harvest festival, including a couple who’ve lived there for almost a lifetime.

Robert and Marjorie Eastwood have been married for 77 years. They’ve called a farm outside of town, home for around 80 years.

Today they’ve been given the title ‘Senior Citizen King and Queen of Underwood’.

We’re told by the judges that they were chosen because they’re well-known and loved by everyone in the community. We got the opportunity to speak to the couple today to see what their favorite part of the day was.

The Queen shares, “I think seeing all of the people and they’re all happy and busy enjoying what they’re doing.”

Robert and Marjorie also got to ride in a horse-drawn carriage during the parade.