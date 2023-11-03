NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The recent snowfall has been a huge obstacle Mother Nature put in front of our farmers, but luckily, things are warming up.

In Friday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, a look at this year’s harvest as it finally winds down.

Right now, the big thing farmers have to deal with is moisture. Tyler Kralicek with the NDSU Extension service says farmers have to get some sort of airflow coming from the bottom of the bin or somewhere towards the middle because getting air to dry grains is very critical.

In extreme cases, like wet corn, farmers may need to use propane burners to accelerate the drying process.

“I don’t think we’re quite at that point in most of the cases, but you know, I’m not going to rule it out. Some guys might be in a pretty dire spot if you know they had some later day corn and it’s just not drying down quite the way they want it,” said Tyler Kralicek.

A wet harvest doesn’t only clog up your farm machinery, but it also lowers the quality of the grain, even leading to rot in some cases.