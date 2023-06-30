Over 150 million hot dogs are consumed every 4th of July, which is the biggest grilling day of the year for Americans.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People always have plans for Independence Day with picnics, recreational activities, fireworks, and other things.

According to a news release from the North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), there are tips and reminders for those who are celebrating.

Food Safety

Handling food properly and preparing it the right way can prevent foodborne illnesses. Every year, one in six people gets sick from contaminated foods or drinks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In order to enjoy your food, you should wash your hands and surfaces, keep fresh produce separate from meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs, and use separate cutting boards.

Use tap water to rinse fruits and veggies, including those with skins that aren’t eaten like watermelon.

Cold food needs to stay cold and hot foods need to stay hot. You can find more food safety tips on this website.

Farmers Markets

Consider shopping at a farmers market for locally grown healthy food. People who participate in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can use their EBT cards are participating farmers markets, you can find one here.

Recreation

If you’re going to be riding a bicycle, ATV, or another motor vehicle, you need to ride safely and legally. You should use appropriate safety gear that will prevent serious injuries. You can find injury prevention tips, fitting a bike helmet, and more on this website.

HHS has ATV safety tips, and you can even register for an ATV class online.

Fireworks Safety

Last year, about 10,200 people had to go to the emergency room for firework-related injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. To avoid this, you can follow these tips:

Do not let kids handle fireworks, including sparklers since they can reach 2,000 degrees.

Don’t use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Don’t hold a lit firework in your hand or point/throw one at people.

Keep kids and other observers at a safe distance.

Keep a bucket of water close for safe disposal.

Observe all local and state laws.

You can learn more on this website.

Responsible Drinking

The 4th of July is historically one of the deadliest holidays because of alcohol-related crashes.

So remember simple precautions when it comes to drinking responsibly because not all drinks are created equal and the volume of it varies as well. So know your drink and know your limit.

Recovery Support

HHS’s Behavioral Health Disivon has these tips to help those in recovery or working to overcome addiction for the holiday.

Host the event, and remind people to not bring alcohol or other substances to the party.

Have a plan. If you think you’ll be somewhere with alcohol or other substances, have a plan in place in advance. The plan needs to be specific to you. You’re not required to stay somewhere until the fireworks start.

Have confidence. Remember how far you’ve come and that you can navigate the holiday.

Use support. You can call or text Recovery Talk at (701) 291-7901 if you need someone to talk to. The program is free, anonymous, and confidential.