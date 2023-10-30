NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we’ll be looking at one of the most important times of the year for our farmers — the harvest — and how it’s been going with all the snow we’ve been having.

According to Burleigh County Extension’s Tyler Kralicek, many of the farmers in our area were able to get their crops out of the field before the snow hit. Unfortunately, there are some who weren’t so lucky, and they’re going to have to wait for the weather to clear up a bit before they can finish harvesting — which will almost certainly put a dent in the wallets of some farmers.

“We ran into this here a few years ago where we got that early snow,” recalled Kralicek. “We actually had guys that were going back and forth between combining part of the day — and then the rest of the day in the spring, they were putting the crop in for that following year. It was definitely a huge diminish in the amount of return for what crop they did have.”

Although harvesting after the snow is not ideal, there are some tips to make it a little bit easier to navigate.