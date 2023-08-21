NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Big game hunters should make note of the 2023 chronic wasting disease (CWD) proclamation.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the proclamation is for baiting and transportation requirement for deer, elk, and moose.

This is just a precaution against the spread of chronic wasting disease.

There are four noteworthy items included in the proclamation, those are:

Whole carcasses of animals harvested in the state can remain in the deer unit or may be transported anywhere in the state. But carcass waste must be disposed of via landfill or waste management provider. This doesn’t apply to heads that are dropped at CWD collection sites or lymph nodes submitted for surveillance. Taxidermists and game processors can also take intact carcasses harvested within the state, but assume the responsibility for disposal. A new management strategy lets baiting restrictions be removed in a unit if the number of adult deer equivalent to at least 10% of the gun licenses in that unit are tested for CWD within a year, and all have negative results. If the sampling goal isn’t met or CWD is in the unit, the baiting restriction will stay in place. No new units have been added to the list. Because of the timing of finalizing the proclamation, a one-year pause was placed on adding new units. Units 2K1 and 3B2 are scheduled to be added in 2024 due to a positive CWD detection during the 2022 season within 25 miles in an adjacent unit. They will not be added if the 10% goal is reached and all CWD tests are negative. Hunters are not allowed to transport in the state the whole carcass of parts, except the lower-risk portion of deer, elk, moose, or other members of the cervid family outside the state.

State officials will conduct surveillance of the state by region on a four-year rotation. And this year, the CWD surveillance will consist of deer gun units in the southeastern part.

Outside of that area, hunters can still have their animal tested at a Game and Fish district office, any deer head collection site, or using a mail-in self-sampling kit.

A unit outside the annual surveillance zone is still eligible to have a baiting restriction removed if the sampling goal is met, or can be added as a restricted unit if a positive is found.