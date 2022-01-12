Hazmat Spill and Fire close I-29 North near Reynolds

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that a load of hazardous material that was being hauled to Canada on a trailer by a CMV driver on I-29 near Reynolds caught fire Wednesday morning. Traffic near the area is being detoured until the fire is completely out and the area is cleaned up.

According to the NDHP, the driver noticed smoke coming from the trailer he was pulling and stopped his vehicle, to find that the trailer was on fire and proceeded to unhook it.

No one was harmed and no injuries have been reported. There are no pending charges.