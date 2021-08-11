Heads up: National emergency alert test scheduled Wednesday afternoon

FEMA along with the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The national test will consist of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests will begin at 1:20 p.m.

The EAS test will be sent to radios and televisions across the country and may interrupt normal programming to play the EAS test message.

The WEA test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, which will be in either English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings.

If your cell phone is not opted in to receive the alerts, you won’t receive a test message, however during a real emergency, consumers will automatically receive real alerts on compatible phones (even if they do not receive the test message).

PDF instructions for how to opt-in to receive the test message on mobile devices can be found here.