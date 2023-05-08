NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week is National Prevention Week, and the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services is taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preventing substance abuse.

The Behavioral Health Division provides funding to 30 communities — including four tribal communities — to help reduce the rates of underage drinking, suicide, and opioid abuse or overdoses.

This year’s National Prevention tagline is “A Celebration of Possibility.”

According to officials with NDHHS, this year focuses on the idea of communities coming together to celebrate brighter futures that exist because of the ongoing prevention work occurring in North Dakota and beyond.

“I think it really helps us think about what could be,” said Behavioral Health Division Policy Director, Laura Anderson. “When we look at prevention its often times hard to measure because you are trying to prevent something from happening. So, we really have to think about what do we want our communities to look like, and what do we want our kids, and friends, and family –how do we want that to look?”

Anderson also says effective prevention not only saves lives, but they are also extremely cost-effective. She states that these programs save up to $64 for every dollar invested in prevention.