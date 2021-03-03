Health Department: People are traveling to ND to get vaccinations

The North Dakota Department of Health is reminding healthcare providers that COVID-19 vaccines in the state are only for those who work or live in North Dakota.

The department noted in a recent statement, “We are starting to see data showing that people are traveling to North Dakota from out-of-state just to be vaccinated; these individuals should be vaccinated in their own state.”

According to North Dakota numbers, over 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to out-of-state residents. However, the health department notes the majority of those doses have gone to out-of-state residents who work in health care settings in North Dakota or patients who have their primary care doctors in North Dakota.

Also, doses have gone to out-of-state students attending colleges in the state and living in residence halls and those who are temporarily living and working in the state.

Vaccines are permitted in those instances.

What the health department is concerned about are vaccines going to people who specifically come to North Dakota to be vaccinated, a practice often known as “vaccine vacations.”

The department also notes over 4,600 North Dakotans have received COVID-19 vaccine doses in Minnesota.

“It also is likely that many North Dakotans were vaccinated in southern states this winter,” the department adds.

North Dakotans can find when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at http://health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.

