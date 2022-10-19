BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A study performed by prescription assistance site NiceRx has identified the US states where individuals are paying the most for healthcare and prescription medication, and what injuries and illnesses take the most out of patient pockets.
North Dakota is the state with the 6th highest healthcare costs in the US, averaging about $9,851 needing to be spent to keep one person healthy. Here’s a list of the ten most expensive states when it comes to healthcare:
|State
|Healthcare Spending Per Person
|Alaska
|$11,064
|Massachusetts
|$10,559
|Delaware
|$10,254
|Vermont
|$10,190
|Connecticut
|$9,859
|North Dakota
|$9,851
|New York
|$9,778
|New Hampshire
|$9,589
|Rhode Island
|$9,551
|Maine
|$9,531
North Dakota’s medical costs don’t just stop at health insurance. We’re also the state that spends the third-largest amount on average for prescription medication (only surpassed by Rhode Island and Massachusetts). A typical prescription in North Dakota costs an average of $222.36. We aren’t alone in high medication costs, however: fellow plains states like Minnesota and South Dakota also report rising medical costs.
|State
|Number of Prescriptions
|Total Prescription Charges
|Average Prescription Cost
|Rhode Island
|900,161
|259.6M
|$288.37
|Massachusetts
|8,101,216
|2.2B
|$268.21
|North Dakota
|3,422,975
|761.1M
|$222.36
|Minnesota
|13,000,904
|2.9B
|$219.31
|Hawaii
|1,574,162
|331.8M
|$210.78
|Connecticut
|3,236,478
|671.4M
|$207.44
|Alabama
|11,936,650
|2.4B
|$198.87
|North Carolina
|30,156,121
|5.8B
|$192.61
|Vermont
|1,181,896
|212.2M
|$179.55
|South Dakota
|1,660,918
|277.1M
|$166.81
In terms of the most expensive and frequent problems that need to be cured, the top contender is not an infection or strain, but strangely enough, kidney stones. These dastardly mineral deposits, while usually small enough to be dealt with at home, can sometimes need costly medical intervention to break up larger stones. An average kidney stone treatment at a hospital costs roughly $4,297 due to the high chance of them returning and the growing demand for treatment. The top nine most costly injuries and illnesses are as follows:
|Injury or Illness
|Average Treatment Cost
|Kidney Stones
|$4,247
|Urinary Tract Infections
|$2,598
|Intestinal Infections
|$2,398
|Normal Pregnancies or Deliveries
|$2,008
|Headaches
|$1,727
|Open Wounds or Extremities
|$1,650
|Sprains and Strains
|$1,498
|Back Problems
|$1,476
|Upper Respiratory Infections
|$1,101
The full study on healthcare costs can be viewed here.