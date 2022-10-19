BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A study performed by prescription assistance site NiceRx has identified the US states where individuals are paying the most for healthcare and prescription medication, and what injuries and illnesses take the most out of patient pockets.

North Dakota is the state with the 6th highest healthcare costs in the US, averaging about $9,851 needing to be spent to keep one person healthy. Here’s a list of the ten most expensive states when it comes to healthcare:

State Healthcare Spending Per Person Alaska $11,064 Massachusetts $10,559 Delaware $10,254 Vermont $10,190 Connecticut $9,859 North Dakota $9,851 New York $9,778 New Hampshire $9,589 Rhode Island $9,551 Maine $9,531

North Dakota’s medical costs don’t just stop at health insurance. We’re also the state that spends the third-largest amount on average for prescription medication (only surpassed by Rhode Island and Massachusetts). A typical prescription in North Dakota costs an average of $222.36. We aren’t alone in high medication costs, however: fellow plains states like Minnesota and South Dakota also report rising medical costs.

State Number of Prescriptions Total Prescription Charges Average Prescription Cost Rhode Island 900,161 259.6M $288.37 Massachusetts 8,101,216 2.2B $268.21 North Dakota 3,422,975 761.1M $222.36 Minnesota 13,000,904 2.9B $219.31 Hawaii 1,574,162 331.8M $210.78 Connecticut 3,236,478 671.4M $207.44 Alabama 11,936,650 2.4B $198.87 North Carolina 30,156,121 5.8B $192.61 Vermont 1,181,896 212.2M $179.55 South Dakota 1,660,918 277.1M $166.81

In terms of the most expensive and frequent problems that need to be cured, the top contender is not an infection or strain, but strangely enough, kidney stones. These dastardly mineral deposits, while usually small enough to be dealt with at home, can sometimes need costly medical intervention to break up larger stones. An average kidney stone treatment at a hospital costs roughly $4,297 due to the high chance of them returning and the growing demand for treatment. The top nine most costly injuries and illnesses are as follows:

Injury or Illness Average Treatment Cost Kidney Stones $4,247 Urinary Tract Infections $2,598 Intestinal Infections $2,398 Normal Pregnancies or Deliveries $2,008 Headaches $1,727 Open Wounds or Extremities $1,650 Sprains and Strains $1,498 Back Problems $1,476 Upper Respiratory Infections $1,101

The full study on healthcare costs can be viewed here.