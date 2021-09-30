Healthcare staff shortage prompts NDDoH to extend temporary nurse aid registration

RNurse Kristina Shannon, from left, chaplain Andrea Cammarota, and Emergency Room charge nurse Cathy Carter watch as medical workers try to resuscitate a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles. Hospitals across California have all but run out of intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients, ambulances are backing up outside emergency rooms, and tents for treating the sick are going up as the nation’s most populous state emerges as the latest epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state and the staffing shortage in health care facilities, North Dakota State Health Officer, Dr. Wehbi, has extended the waiver for temporary nurse aid registration in North Dakota.

This waiver, which was set to expire on October 31, 2021, will be extended to December 31, 2021.

A waiver allowing temporary nurse aide registration will be in place until the federal government’s waiver of these requirements expire or December 31, 2022, whichever comes first.

Since March 2020, 667 individuals have utilized this program. Currently, there are 341 temporary nurse aides active on the North Dakota Nurse Aide Registry.

Visit www.https://services.ndnar.org/ to access the online Nurse Aide Registry. More information can be found at naregistry@nd.gov