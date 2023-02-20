(KXNET) — February is often known as the month of love, it’s also American Heart Month, meaning it’s a good time to take a look at your heart’s health and risk of heart disease.

The term “heart disease” refers to several types of heart conditions.

In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD).

The good news is that in most cases, heart disease can be prevented.

“By having that well-balanced diet, explained Sanford dietician Sam Schilling, “it can promote heart health in all phases of life, from adolescence to adulthood and even old age.”

This is why Schilling says it’s important to make heart-healthy choices earlier in life before you start to see signs of heart disease.

“We want to keep that diet well balanced and well rounded to try to prevent heart disease,” Schilling stated. “Really, we don’t like intervening after it’s already occurred. We like to get involved early, get into schools, and meet with people in the community to give them the tools that they need to live that heart-healthy lifestyle.”

But eating healthy can be a challenge. And health officials aren’t saying you have to cut out all of your favorite foods.

“We all can’t be robots with our food,” continued Schilling. “Food is definitely a sense of enjoyment, but sticking to foods that are going to provide a lot more nutritional benefit like whole grains, lean sources of meat, and obviously, fruits and vegetables.”

Schilling also says not to feel bad if you eat a hot fudge sundae every once in a while.

One doesn’t have to completely remove sweets from their diet to keep their heart healthy, but perhaps a change in the exact type of sugar consumed is in order.

“I really think there are ways to incorporate sweets into our diet that can be nutritious,” said Schilling. “Fruit plates and yogurt parfaits are really good, sweet options that can satisfy that sweet tooth without the refined sugar found in some other desserts.”

It’s always important to listen to your heart, not only to live a happy life but a long one too.

And now’s the best time to lend an ear and make changes in your diet to keep it ticking as long as possible.