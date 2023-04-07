(KXNET) — State lawmakers approved a plan that hopes to get tougher on gun crime in the state.

Senate Bill 2107 would create stronger penalties for certain crimes, including drive-by shootings and other gun offenses.

It could also mean longer minimum mandatory jail sentences for repeat offenders.

That person wouldn’t be eligible for parole until at least a year and a half before their mandatory sentence is up.

Supporters of the bill argue armed crime rates are going up in North Dakota, while critics of changing the bill say putting more people in jail isn’t a simple fix.

“There were 32 additional incidents where the citizens of our state had to be accosted by somebody with a gun. That’s not right,” Rep. Pat Heinert said.

“96% of all people who go into jail or prisons return back to become our neighbors. we need to be focusing on rehabilitation. This bill as it is is fine. But if this passes and goes into conference committee and they try turning it back into what it was, then we got serious issues,” Rep. Bernie Satrom said.

Funding for the bill includes just under $400,000.

The bill passed on Friday afternoon by a vote of 64-23.