Heitkamp endorses Biden

Former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp today endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In a tweet posted Friday morning, Heitkamp wrote, “I’m endorsing @JoeBiden because he understands the America that showers after work. He knows personally what happens when families can’t pay the grocery bill. He’ll keep his commitments to our farmers & ranchers. And he’ll restore empathy for others to the White House. #JoeMentum“

Democrat Heitkamp served as North Dakota senator from 2013 to 2019. She was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the state.

She also served as North Dakota Attorney General from 1992 to 2000, and as North Dakota Tax Commissioner from 1986 to 1992.

She ran for governor in 2000 and lost to Republican John Hoeven.

