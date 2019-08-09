Heitkamp: Not interested in running for N.D. governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — If former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp tries to resurrect her political career, she says it won’t be through a run for governor.

Heitkamp says she won’t run, adding she is “just not interested in a running a two-year campaign.”

Heitkamp was reacting to a news story on polling by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on a potential 2020 matchup with Heitkamp.

Republican Kevin Cramer defeated Heitkamp last year in her bid for a second term in the Senate. Heitkamp has worked since her defeat as a political commentator.

She’s also serving as co-chairwoman of a coalition advocating for Congress to pass a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.