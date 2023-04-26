(KXNET) — North Dakota Petroleum Council leaders have found a way to fill a workforce shortage in our state’s energy sector while also creating a humanitarian mission.

Bakken GROW is an innovative program that recruits oilfield workers to our state from Ukraine — and now, local leaders are also getting involved.

Minot Area Chamber EDC leaders are now looking for anyone willing to lend their knowledge and resources to these Ukrainian oil and gas workers. Anyone in the Minot area can serve as a community liaison by helping Ukrainian workers set up bank accounts, get to know the area, and make North Dakota home.

More than seven million Ukrainians have fled their country, seeking refuge, and are in need of jobs. Through acceptance and sponsorships, leaders believe that this is a win-win scenario for both Ukrainian families and our state’s oil and gas industry.

“This is going to be completely foreign to them,” said MACEDC Workforce Development Military Liaison Specialist, Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, “and it is going to be up to us as a community, as individuals, as families, to help lessen that feeling of fear. It is a humanitarian effort. We want to help them. And by helping them, it helps us as a community.”

More sponsors are still needed for the program. If you have any questions or want to become a part of this humanitarian project, you can reach out to Minot’s Workforce Development Military Liaison Specialist at Keli@minotchamberedc.com.