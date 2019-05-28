Help from Lawmakers

State News

Spousal independent burial fee

May 27, 2019

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Veterans worried about the cost of saying goodbye to their loved one can now breathe a little easier.
That's because last month, lawmakers approved a bill allowing the state to pay for the burials of military spouses and dependents, who are eligible.  
Through the spousal independent burial fee, a 550 dollar expense will now be taken care of by the state.
The bill was initially introduced by Senator Richard Marcellais, a Vietnam Vet.
We talked with the head of the Veterans Cemetery-- and she tells us it's another win for our veterans.
"And so it definitely will help out families they will have a less expense with that taking place and I do see it as a positive because some families do actually wait on the burial of their loved one because they can't afford that so it definitely is a help," said Pam Helbling-Schafer, the Director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
The program takes effect on March first, 20-20.
She adds the cemetery is also planning a new building that would house those who decide to be cremated.

 

