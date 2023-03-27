(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department ask for help to locate active bald eagle nests.

According to a news release, Conservation Biologist, Sandra Johnson, said that the department is looking for where nests with eagles are located, not just eagle sightings.

Eagles will lay their eggs in early to mid-March and hatch about a month later.

Johnson said it’s easy to spot an eagle nest since they have an enormous size.

Nests can be found in 47 of the 53 counties in the state, and there are nearly 250 active nests.

Based on history, nests were found along river corridors, but that’s not the case anymore. Bald eagles will nest in trees in the middle of pastures, fields, or anywhere near a food source.

Observations should be reported online. If you spot a nest, do not disturb the nest and stay a safe distance away.

Food traffic could bother the bird, which would cause the eagle to leave the eggs or young unattended.