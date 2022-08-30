NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One organization is on a mission to help farmers in any way they may need.

Farm Rescue is a non-profit organization that offers a helping hand to farmers who need help, mainly for farm families going through a major crisis.

“Whether it be result of injury, illness, or natural disaster. We’ve helped many communities specifically many farm families throughout North Dakota and we’re up to, it’s going to be eight states starting in 2023,” said Farm Rescue Program Manager, Dan Erdmann.

This non-profit provides necessary equipment, hay, or harvest crop.

While livestock feeding and hauling assistance are also available to ranchers.

And with 90% of North Dakota being farmland, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture, services like these can surely save a family.

“I think we quickly realized that there are farm families across the country and throughout the region here that are going through and experiencing those same issues that maybe need a hand-up,” added Erdmann.

Farm Rescue reaches farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and soon Illinois.

Since 2006 this organization has helped nearly 1,000 farm families and all their work is volunteer-based.

“Just an overwhelming thankfulness for our volunteers and for our equipment to come in and get them through that crisis, help them bridge that gap left by that crisis and keep them doing what they love to do long term,” said Erdmann.

Farm Rescue refers to all its services as a hand-up, not a hand-out.

Farm rescue says this time of year a lot of injuries pop up on short notice, so their schedule fills up that much faster, but as of now they still have some availability.