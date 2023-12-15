NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Regulatory Review and the U.S. Census Bureau, high-speed internet is available to only half of Native Americans who own a computer and live on tribal land.

And right now, 18% of the population has no internet access at all.

This is true in North Dakota, and to help, the federal government is trying to provide more access to our native communities.

The Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program is a $3 billion grant program, part of the Biden Administration’s Internet for All Initiative.

High-Speed Internet provides more than just internet searches. Tribal governments say high-speed internet is the foundation for telehealth and distance learning. The funds will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has $1.2 trillion ready to invest across the country.

“One of the ways we are doing this is through our investment in high-speed internet. Because as we all know in the 21st century, high-speed internet is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Vice President Kamala Harris.

Specifically in North Dakota, we are trying to expand wireless internet throughout our tribal lands, and just recently, the MHA Nation designed multiple plans and projects to make this happen.