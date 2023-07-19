Purchasing a quality punching bag is a great way to bring the calorie-burning intensity of a boxing class into your home.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are new popular workouts in the state. Can you guess what they are?

According to research done by Total Shape, by analyzing the number of average monthly Google searches with terms like ‘X classes’ and ‘X classes near me,’ they were able to identify the five most popular workouts in each state.

And North Dakota’s top searches are boxing, HIIT, dance, aerobics, and yoga.

Boxing is a strength training and cardio workout with high intensity. It targets muscles from the quads and hamstrings in the lower body all the way to the biceps and triceps in the upper body.

It’s a great way to lose fat, as you can burn up to 800 calories in just one hour.

HIIT workouts have short bursts of intense exercise, and they can achieve the same health benefits as moderate exercise in a shorter time frame.

When someone finishes one HIIT workout, the metabolism stays high, which allows the body to continue to burn calories for up to 16 hours afterward.

This exercise contributes to weight loss but also increases strength and endurance to keep the heart healthy.

Dancing has many physical benefits including weight loss, improved flexibility, and increased muscle strength and stamina. But it also helps mental health by reducing stress, improving sleep, and helping with depression.

There’s a wide variety of styles that someone can participate in from Zumba to Jazzercise.

Aerobics is a moderate-intensity exercise that gets the heart pumping and blood flowing and increases the heart rate.

It also increases the flow of oxygen to reduce body fat and increase muscle endurance.

Aerobic exercises can help control blood sugar, reduce pain, and improve function for those that have arthritis.

Yoga has slow movements, meditation, and breathing techniques to improve strength, balance, and flexibility.

It’s a low-intensity workout to help reduce stress and improve blood flow, which helps lower blood pressure. It also acts as a cool down after intense workout sessions to stretch the muscles.

Overall in the United States, boxing was the most popular workout followed by pilates and dance.

A spokesperson from Total Shape said, “Staying active is incredibly important for both our physical and mental health, but it can sometimes be a challenge to find workouts that you can enjoy. Fortunately, there are a variety of workouts, whether you wish to lose weight or build strength – so trying out the different types can help you find the right one for your fitness goals.”