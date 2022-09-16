(KXNET) — Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota?

It’s a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.

The 2021 rankings posted this month show one of the top 10 largest employers in North Dakota is Bismarck Public Schools. Trinity Health is also in the top 10 while the Minot School District is in the top 20.

Here’s the state’s top 20 employers according to the data:

  1. Sanford Health
  2. Walmart
  3. Doosan Bobcat
  4. University of North Dakota
  5. Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI)
  6. Altru Health System
  7. North Dakota State University
  8. Trinity Health
  9. Bismarck Public Schools
  10. ND Department of Human Services
  11. Essentia Health
  12. Fargo Public Schools
  13. Cash Wise Foods
  14. Grand Forks Public Schools
  15. US Postal Service
  16. US Military in North Dakota
  17. Minot Public School District
  18. West Fargo Public School District
  19. Scheels All Sports
  20. Three Affiliated Tribes

Six of the top 20 involve education, while five are in the health field.

When you look at the top 50, 13 employers involve health care and social assistance, 8 are in education, 7 involve public administration employers, 5 are finance and insurance, 4 involve retail trade and another 4 involve manufacturing employers.

The list also shows 30 of North Dakota’s top 50 employers are in the private sector while 19 involve state, local or federal government employers.

Here’s a breakdown of top employers by select North Dakota counties:

Burleigh County

  1. Sanford Health
  2. Bismarck Public Schools
  3. CHI St. Alexius Medical Center
  4. Doosan Bobcat
  5. ND Department of Human Services
  6. Walmart
  7. City of Bismarck
  8. ND Department of Health
  9. ND Department of Corrections
  10. Undisclosed (The employer did not want to be named)

Morton County

  1. Mandan Public School District
  2. National Information Solutions Cooperative
  3. Cloverdale Foods Company
  4. Good Samaritan Center
  5. HIT Inc.
  6. Undisclosed
  7. Undisclosed
  8. Walmart
  9. Morton County
  10. City of Mandan

Ward County

  1. Trinity Health
  2. Minot Public School District
  3. US Military in North Dakota
  4. Minot State University
  5. City of Minot
  6. Walmart
  7. Undisclosed
  8. Kalix
  9. Ward County
  10. McDonald’s

Williams County

  1. Williston Basin School District #7
  2. Walmart
  3. City of Williston
  4. Steel Energy Services
  5. Undisclosed
  6. CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
  7. Williams County
  8. Nabors Drilling USA
  9. Liberty Oilfield Services
  10. Calfrac Well Services Corp.

Stark County

  1. Dickinson Public School District
  2. Walmart
  3. CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
  4. Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing
  5. Steffes Solutions
  6. Undisclosed
  7. Baker Boy Inc.
  8. TMI Corporation
  9. City of Dickinson
  10. Dickinson State University

To view the data for all counties as well as the state as a whole, click here.