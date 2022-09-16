(KXNET) — Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota?
It’s a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
The 2021 rankings posted this month show one of the top 10 largest employers in North Dakota is Bismarck Public Schools. Trinity Health is also in the top 10 while the Minot School District is in the top 20.
Here’s the state’s top 20 employers according to the data:
- Sanford Health
- Walmart
- Doosan Bobcat
- University of North Dakota
- Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI)
- Altru Health System
- North Dakota State University
- Trinity Health
- Bismarck Public Schools
- ND Department of Human Services
- Essentia Health
- Fargo Public Schools
- Cash Wise Foods
- Grand Forks Public Schools
- US Postal Service
- US Military in North Dakota
- Minot Public School District
- West Fargo Public School District
- Scheels All Sports
- Three Affiliated Tribes
Six of the top 20 involve education, while five are in the health field.
When you look at the top 50, 13 employers involve health care and social assistance, 8 are in education, 7 involve public administration employers, 5 are finance and insurance, 4 involve retail trade and another 4 involve manufacturing employers.
The list also shows 30 of North Dakota’s top 50 employers are in the private sector while 19 involve state, local or federal government employers.
Here’s a breakdown of top employers by select North Dakota counties:
Burleigh County
- Sanford Health
- Bismarck Public Schools
- CHI St. Alexius Medical Center
- Doosan Bobcat
- ND Department of Human Services
- Walmart
- City of Bismarck
- ND Department of Health
- ND Department of Corrections
- Undisclosed (The employer did not want to be named)
Morton County
- Mandan Public School District
- National Information Solutions Cooperative
- Cloverdale Foods Company
- Good Samaritan Center
- HIT Inc.
- Undisclosed
- Undisclosed
- Walmart
- Morton County
- City of Mandan
Ward County
- Trinity Health
- Minot Public School District
- US Military in North Dakota
- Minot State University
- City of Minot
- Walmart
- Undisclosed
- Kalix
- Ward County
- McDonald’s
Williams County
- Williston Basin School District #7
- Walmart
- City of Williston
- Steel Energy Services
- Undisclosed
- CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
- Williams County
- Nabors Drilling USA
- Liberty Oilfield Services
- Calfrac Well Services Corp.
Stark County
- Dickinson Public School District
- Walmart
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
- Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing
- Steffes Solutions
- Undisclosed
- Baker Boy Inc.
- TMI Corporation
- City of Dickinson
- Dickinson State University
To view the data for all counties as well as the state as a whole, click here.