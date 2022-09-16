(KXNET) — Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota?

It’s a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.

The 2021 rankings posted this month show one of the top 10 largest employers in North Dakota is Bismarck Public Schools. Trinity Health is also in the top 10 while the Minot School District is in the top 20.

Here’s the state’s top 20 employers according to the data:

Sanford Health Walmart Doosan Bobcat University of North Dakota Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) Altru Health System North Dakota State University Trinity Health Bismarck Public Schools ND Department of Human Services Essentia Health Fargo Public Schools Cash Wise Foods Grand Forks Public Schools US Postal Service US Military in North Dakota Minot Public School District West Fargo Public School District Scheels All Sports Three Affiliated Tribes

Six of the top 20 involve education, while five are in the health field.

When you look at the top 50, 13 employers involve health care and social assistance, 8 are in education, 7 involve public administration employers, 5 are finance and insurance, 4 involve retail trade and another 4 involve manufacturing employers.

The list also shows 30 of North Dakota’s top 50 employers are in the private sector while 19 involve state, local or federal government employers.

Here’s a breakdown of top employers by select North Dakota counties:

Burleigh County

Sanford Health Bismarck Public Schools CHI St. Alexius Medical Center Doosan Bobcat ND Department of Human Services Walmart City of Bismarck ND Department of Health ND Department of Corrections Undisclosed (The employer did not want to be named)

Morton County

Mandan Public School District National Information Solutions Cooperative Cloverdale Foods Company Good Samaritan Center HIT Inc. Undisclosed Undisclosed Walmart Morton County City of Mandan

Ward County

Trinity Health Minot Public School District US Military in North Dakota Minot State University City of Minot Walmart Undisclosed Kalix Ward County McDonald’s

Williams County

Williston Basin School District #7 Walmart City of Williston Steel Energy Services Undisclosed CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Williams County Nabors Drilling USA Liberty Oilfield Services Calfrac Well Services Corp.

Stark County

Dickinson Public School District Walmart CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing Steffes Solutions Undisclosed Baker Boy Inc. TMI Corporation City of Dickinson Dickinson State University

To view the data for all counties as well as the state as a whole, click here.