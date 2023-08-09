NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Fall may be around the corner, but stinging bugs are still hanging around.

According to a news release, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) released a new video called Do Not Disturb, which shows people how easy it is to bother stinging or biting insects.

Wasps, yellowjackets, and hornets are the most common to bother you at a cookout.

Late summer and early fall are when their populations are at their peak, and they’re actively looking for food for their nests.

But the three-episode video project, Do Not Disturb, is sure to help viewers understand how those pests react when their nest is disrupted by an outside source.

“Every year, 500,000 Americans visit the Emergency Room due to injuries related to stinging insects,” said Senior Vice President and Public Affairs and a Board-Certified Entomologist, Dr. Jim Fredericks. “Do Not Disturb was created to show that insect bites and stings can be more than just a nuisance. These pests can swarm an individual and cause serious health effects, so we want to ensure the public is well-equipped to avoid them at all costs.”

Here are a few pointers to help you deal with these stinging pests while summer wraps up and fall begins.

Seal cracks in buildings, keep screens on windows and doors, and check the outside of the home for signs of infestation.

Inspect overhangs, shrubs, trees, decks, and sheds. If you find a nest, do not remove it on your own.

When hanging out outside, cover food and drinks and store garbage in sealed containers.

Avoid wearing perfume, scented lotion, and other fragrant products that may attract bugs.

Avoid swatting yellowjackets, hornets, and wasps, but rather slowly walk away from the area.

“Taking these extra precautions will help keep you and your family safe from stings,” Fredericks said.

If any of these insects are on your property, make sure you work with a pest control professional to remove them safely.