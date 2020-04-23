Here’s how ND’s first-ever statewide Vote By Mail will work for the June 9 primary election

With the June 9 primary election turning into North Dakota’s first-ever Vote By Mail election due to COVID-19 concerns, the North Dakota Association of Counties is reminding voters of the process for making vote by mail a reality and a success.

On March 26, Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9, 2020 election. The executive order suspends the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location.

In response, every county has decided to administer the primary election by Vote by Mail only.

Reservation counties have worked with tribal governments in their county to secure agreements to support Vote by Mail. This means no polling locations will be open for the primary election and all ballots will be issued through the mail.

Here’s how the process will work:

All eligible voters will be receiving an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. Those who don’t receive an application by May 11 should contact their county auditor right away. Voters need to complete their applications and mail them to their county auditors using a postage-paid envelope. Once the auditor’s office receives the application and verifies the information is filled in correctly and has been signed, a ballot will be sent. Voters can return their ballots by mail to the county auditor’s office or deposit the ballot at a secure mail ballot drop box location. Each county will have a secure ballot drop box — contact the county auditor regarding the location. Voted ballots need to be returned by mail by June 8 or at the secure drop box by 4:00 p.m. on June 9, primary election day.

Example of a secure ballot drop box

An ExpressVote assistive voting device will be available for voters needing assistance with their ballot. Contact your county auditor to make an appointment, as most county courthouses have restricted public access.

Several Vote By Mail graphics developed by the Auditors Association will be shared by counties on social media along with on the North Dakota Association of Counties Facebook page. Below are several examples: