Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Here’s how ND’s first-ever statewide Vote By Mail will work for the June 9 primary election

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With the June 9 primary election turning into North Dakota’s first-ever Vote By Mail election due to COVID-19 concerns, the North Dakota Association of Counties is reminding voters of the process for making vote by mail a reality and a success.

On March 26, Governor Doug Burgum signed an executive order strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9, 2020 election. The executive order suspends the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location.

In response, every county has decided to administer the primary election by Vote by Mail only.

Reservation counties have worked with tribal governments in their county to secure agreements to support Vote by Mail. This means no polling locations will be open for the primary election and all ballots will be issued through the mail.

Here’s how the process will work:

  1. All eligible voters will be receiving an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. Those who don’t receive an application by May 11 should contact their county auditor right away.
  2. Voters need to complete their applications and mail them to their county auditors using a postage-paid envelope. Once the auditor’s office receives the application and verifies the information is filled in correctly and has been signed, a ballot will be sent.
  3. Voters can return their ballots by mail to the county auditor’s office or deposit the ballot at a secure mail ballot drop box location. Each county will have a secure ballot drop box — contact the county auditor regarding the location. Voted ballots need to be returned by mail by June 8 or at the secure drop box by 4:00 p.m. on June 9, primary election day.
Example of a secure ballot drop box

An ExpressVote assistive voting device will be available for voters needing assistance with their ballot. Contact your county auditor to make an appointment, as most county courthouses have restricted public access.

Several Vote By Mail graphics developed by the Auditors Association will be shared by counties on social media along with on the North Dakota Association of Counties Facebook page. Below are several examples:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

COVID-19 & Education

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 & Education"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22"

Weather Whys: Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Whys: Earth Day"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny & warm with rain on the way"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge