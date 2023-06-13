NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The storm season for the summer is getting close, and you should make sure you have the correct outdoor power equipment on hand.

According to Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), homeowners and business owners should be thinking ahead of bad weather or a power outage before it disrupts their life.

“It’s important to be prepared year-round given any season can be storm season. We see more people investing in portable and whole house generators and having other outdoor power equipment on hand such as chainsaws and water pumps to mitigate any damage from felled trees and water damage and floods,” said the President and CEO of OPEI, Kris Kiser.

Outdoor power equipment is becoming faster, lighter, more efficient, and more technologically advanced, Kiser noted.

“There’s a power source for every need including battery/electric, propane, solar, and gasoline,” Kiser added. “Always read and follow the manufacturer’s manual.”

Homeowners should identify which equipment is needed before bad weather. As chainsaws or pole saws can trim limbs and shrubs before. String trimmers, pruners, and chainsaws can also get rid of combustible material, which will make the house less vulnerable to wildfires.

Portable generators can power key appliances and charge cell phones when utilities go down, but before an outage can happen, people should plan on where the generator will get set up and figure out how to secure it if needed. But remember, it shouldn’t be in a home or garage, and away from the home and any air intake.

People should also buy and install a carbon monoxide detector.

Outdoor-rated extension cords will come in handy for portable generators and people should think about getting an approved cover for the generator for rainy weather. A whole-house generator can keep the lights and appliances on and running.

Water pumps are useful in getting water and muck out of basements, but make sure to know how to operate them. Don’t pump substances that the equipment isn’t designed to cope with and pay attention to avoid overheating and follow safety precautions.

Utility-type vehicles are there to transport people and supplies quickly in an emergency, but keep the vehicle stable and drive slowly. Don’t turn mid-slope or on a hill.

Make sure to read the directions for outdoor power equipment and follow the safety and usage recommendations before needing it, so don’t wait until there’s an emergency, also think about practicing how to use the machinery. It’s recommended to save a digital copy on a computer or cell phone if possible, so it can be found easily in the future.

People should make sure they have the right fuel on hand for any equipment and to charge any batteries before too, in case there’s an outage. Gasoline-powered equipment will use E10 or less fuel, and manufacturers will recommend adding a fuel stabilizer. Any fuel that is older than 30 days could separate and cause problems. Always store the fuel safely and in an approved fuel container.

Lastly, and most important, is to pay attention to personal energy levels and health. Preparing for bad weather can take a lot out of someone, so you should never operate power equipment when tired. People should drink plenty of water and take breaks. People should also use safety equipment such as chaps, eye protection, hearing protection, or gloves.