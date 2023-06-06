NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Your home’s first line of defense against severe weather is the roof.

According to a news release, June 4-10 is National Roofing Week, and it’s the perfect time to make sure that your roof is ready to tackle the next storm.

Severe weather is anything ranging from tornados, hail, and thunderstorms.

Dr. Ian Giammanco, a lead meteorologist with the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), wants to share nine tips to extend the life of your roof for the next weather event.

Inspect and Repair Damage Look for shingles that are loose, cracked, broken, missing, buckling, curling, blistering, or worn down.

Check wood for rot or insect infestation.

Check metal roofs for rust. Consider Good or Excellent Impact-Rated Shingles Shingles are critical to protecting homes against hail.

High-performing shingles meet the UL Class 4 impact-rated standard which may qualify you for an insurance discount. Trim Trees Remove any branches that overhang a roof, as this will prevent damage from rubbing or falling, and limits leaves clogging the gutters. Make Sure Gutters are Secure Repair any gutters that are loose or ready to fall. Remove Debris from the Roof Remove dirt, loose objects, branches, and plant material.

You could consider having a professional come to take care of this. Look and Repair Loose or Missing Flashing Address any loose or missing pieces of flashing. Loose or ill-fitted flashing can cause roof cover failure and water intrusion.

Make sure to inspect this before and after storms. Inspect and Repair Leaks Look for these signs: Leaks in the attic Water stains on roof decking (chimneys, vents, pipes, valleys) Discolored roofing deck, rafters, or trusses Water stains on the ceiling Cracked wall or ceiling paint Peeling wallpaper

Inspect and Seal Roof Penetrations Look around chimneys, pipes, skylights, exhaust fans, vents, and air conditioning units for gaps or missing sealant. Inspect and Repair Vents Make sure vents are secure and nails are properly attached.