NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are ways to take precautions against ticks and their diseases.

According to North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), people should be aware of them.

“The highest risk of tickborne disease transmission occurs between late spring and early fall,” said an Epidemiologist with the HHS Public Health Division, Amanda Bakken. “The key to preventing tickborne diseases, such as Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, is to avoid tick bites and find and remove ticks promptly.”

Here are eight tips to help reduce tick bite risks:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent, and always follow its directions.

Use products that have permethrin for clothing and gear like boots, backpacks, and tents.

Talk to the vet about tick prevention for pets.

Avoid woody and bushy places with tall grass and leaf litter.

Walk in the center of trails.

Take a bath or shower within two hours of coming inside, if you see a tick, remove it immediately.

Carefully look over gear and pets.

Put clothes in the dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that could be on clothing.

Fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and joint pain are common symptoms of tickborne diseases. Early detection is important, and people should get care if they develop symptoms.

HHS is doing tick surveillance again, ticks would be submitted for identification and testing from April to November. It’s important to help understand the types of ticks and diseases that are present in the state.

More information about tickborne diseases and the tick surveillance project can be found on HHS’s website.