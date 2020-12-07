Hess Corporation donates $100,000 to Great Plains Food Bank

Energy company Hess Corporation has donated $100,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank.

The money will help feed seniors, children and families in need across North Dakota and Minnesota.

The donation comes at a time when more people are turning to the Great Plains Food Bank for food assistance in the wake of COVID-19.

The food bank has seen a 45 percent increase in requested assistance, which translates to an additional three million meals being served to those in need since March.

The Great Plains Food Bank estimates it will take a $14 million response over a 12-month period to fill the increase in need due to COVID-19.

Hess, with offices in Minot, has been in North Dakota since 1951 and is one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the state.

