NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Health and Human Services Commissioner, Chris Jones, has stepped down from his position, according to Governor Doug Burgum.

Jones has served North Dakota since March 2017 after Burgum appointed him as the executive director of the Department of Human Services.

He leaves his current post to pursue a position as vice president and senior fellow at The Cicero Institute.

According to a recent press release, “Jones set the foundation to continue to improve services, help North Dakota become the healthiest state in the nation, and ensure the future health and well-being needs of all North Dakotans are met.”

Burgum thanks Jones for his six years of service. Jones’ last day will be September 15.