NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Health and Human Services (HHS) agency is offering more than $2 million in provider development grants to entities that want to develop or expand in-home and community-based services (HCBS) that enable North Dakotans with disabilities to live more independently in the community.

According to a news release, qualified service provider agencies, providers of developmental disability and autism spectrum disorder services funded through Medicaid or state HCBS program or Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment service providers can apply for individual grants of $50,000 each.

Agencies can also choose to apply for multiple grants, based on their expansion plans, totaling up to $200,000.

“One of our key priorities is to ensure services are available closer to home. These grants help make that possible,” said Interim Medical Services Division Director Krista Fremming. “Funds can be used to launch a new direct support business serving North Dakotans with disabilities at home and in their communities, or can be used by existing providers to expand and offer new services or serve new areas.”

The one-time grant funds are intended to be flexible in how they can help support the work of both new and expanding agencies.

The application asks agencies to demonstrate how the dollars will support their growth or expansion.

Funds can be used for staff training and professional development, marketing, technology costs, furniture and equipment, general operating costs, minor building renovations that may be needed to establish a new HCBS agency or expand services in an existing agency, or consulting services to help assess and improve business operations.

To apply

Providers can learn more and find applications and the budget template online. The deadline to apply is Oct. 17, 2022.

To raise awareness about the grants, HHS notified agencies providing HCBS services to older adults and persons with physical disabilities, developmental disabilities, or ASD and invited them to apply.

The grants are funded by Section 9817 of the American Rescue Plan Act.

North Dakota lawmakers approved spending authority for the state’s 10% plan during the November 2021 special session.